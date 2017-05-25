‘The Silent Man’ First Clip: Liam Neeson Transforms Into ‘Deep Throat’ in Watergate Drama

Peter Landesman's film also stars Diane Lane and Kate Walsh.

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the North American rights to “The Silent Man,” and has released the first-look photo and teaser for the Watergate drama. The film is written and directed by Peter Landesman (“Concussion”), and stars Liam Neeson, Diane Lane and Kate Walsh.

“The Silent Man” tells the true story of special agent Mark Felt (played by Neeson), the notorious secret informant who, in 1974, helped journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein uncover the greatest political scandal in US history, Watergate. Felt was given the pseudonym of “Deep Throat” until he revealed himself as the famous tipster in 2005. The all-star cast also includes Marton Csokas (“The Equalizer”), Josh Lucas (“The Lincoln Lawyer”), Kate Walsh (“Private Practice”), Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”), Michael C. Hall (“Dexter”), Tom Sizemore (“Black Hawk Down”), Wendi McLendon-Covey (“Bridesmaids”), Ike Barinholtz (“Suicide Squad”), Bruce Greenwood (“Star Trek”), Brian D’Arcy James (“Spotlight”), Noah Wyle (“W.”), and Maika Monroe (“It Follows”).

“The Silent Man” is set to be released in September. Check out the first teaser below.

