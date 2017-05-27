‘The Simpsons’: Richard Nixon Gives Donald Trump Advice in ‘125 Days’ — Watch

At least one person is pleased with how things are going.

Donald Trump’s approval ratings suggest that most in the country aren’t pleased with him right now, but at least one person is sticking by the current occupant of the White House: Richard Nixon. That’s according to a new short from “The Simpsons” called “125 Days,” which finds Nixon’s ghost barging in on a meeting between Trump and James Comey.

After a brief tour of the White House — Mike Pence erases “Vice” from his nameplate; Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner and Kellyanne Conway have all hanged themselves; and Jeff Sessions scurries away like a rat — we see Trump in his chambers as he makes a halfhearted attempt to reconcile with the fired FBI Director.

Enter Nixon, who’s practically giddy with the way Trump’s administration is going so far: “I came to thank you, Donald,” he says. I’m moving up. Thanks to you, I’m now the 44th-best president. I just have one piece of advice: If you have tapes, burn them!”

Funnier than the dialogue are some of the peripheral details, from Trump’s reading material (“How to Lose Friends and Piss Off Israel”) to a framed photo of him touching that mysterious orb in Saudi Arabia earlier this week. Watch below.

