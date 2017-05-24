‘The Strain’ Season 4 Trailer: Corey Stoll Has Lost the War Against the Strigoi in Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series

The fourth and last chapter premieres Sunday, July 16 on FX.

FX has released the trailer for the fourth and final season of its original horror series “The Strain.” The series is co-created by horror master Guillermo del Toro (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Hellboy”) and Chuck Hogan (“The Town,” “13 Hours”), based off of their best-selling “The Strain Trilogy.” Check out the trailer below (via Bloody Disgusting).

Set in New York City, the series follows Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll), the head of the Disease Control Canary Team, who are initially tasked with investigating a viral outbreak that contains ancient, evil strains of vampirism. In an attempt to save humanity, Dr. Goodweather and his team wage war against these vampires. Season four picks up nine months after an explosion at the end of season 3, which caused a global nuclear apocalypse. Dr. Goodweather and his team have lost against the strigoi, who now have complete control, lead by the Master.

The series also stars David Bradley (“Harry Potter”), Kevin Durand (“Smoking Aces”), Jonathan Hyde (“Titanic”), Richard Sammel (“Inglourious Basterds”), Miguel Gomez (“Louie”), Ruta Gedmintas (“The Incident”), Max Charles (“The Amazing Spider-Man”), and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Match Point”). Season 4 of “The Strain” premieres Sunday, July 16 on FX.

