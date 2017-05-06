‘The Thing’ Video Essay Attempts to Solve One of the Sci-Fi/Horror Classic’s Lingering Mysteries — Watch

Who sabotaged the blood bank?

35 years later, questions remain about the ultimate in alien terror. “The Thing” features an ambiguous ending — what becomes of MacReady and Childs after the screen fades to black? — and a pivotal sequence that answers a number of important questions while raising another: Who sabotaged the blood bank? Collative Learning takes a look in its latest video.

The scene in question finds the besieged residents of Outpost 31 using a blood test in an attempt to figure out who among them has been infected by the Thing. Collative Learning’s obsessive examination of this central mystery is like something out of “JFK,” with John Carpenter’s sci-fi/horror classic becoming its own kind of Zapruder film, and following along with it is almost as confusing as it is revealing.

After a number of possible suspects are mentioned, however, Palmer (David Clennon) is eventually pointed to as the likely saboteur. He stays quiet as everyone else turns on one another and things descend into chaos and is exposed as an imitation just after the case of the missing keys is mentioned. Watch the full video below.

