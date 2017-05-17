‘The Witcher:’ Netflix to Produce Drama Series Based on the Popular Video Game and Books

The saga hails from Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, who will serve as creative consultant on the series.

A new drama series based on “The Witcher,” the popular fantasy saga from Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, is in the works at Netflix. On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that it’s developing and producing an English-language show based on the bestselling series of short stories and novels, which have been adapted into a major video game franchise, the 2001 film “The Hexer,” and a graphic novel series, and have been translated into over 20 languages.

The saga centers on “witchers” or hunters who, with training, develop supernatural powers to fight dangerous monsters. “I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing,” Sapkowski, who will serve as creative consultant on the series, said in a statement. “I’m excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life.”

The series will be executive produced by Sean Daniel (“The Mummy” franchise, “The Expanse”) and Jason Brown (“The Expanse”). Tomek Baginski (“Fallen Art”) and Platige Image’s Jarek Sawko (“Fallen Art”) will also serve as executive producers.

