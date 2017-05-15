‘They’ Exclusive Trailer and Poster: Anahita Ghazvinizadeh Makes Her Cannes Debut with Coming-of-Age Drama — Watch

The film will premiere as a special screening at the festival.

Want to feel old? Anahita Ghazvinizadeh was born in 1989 and is about to premiere her new film “They” at Cannes. Described as “an intimate story about coming home,” it stars Rhys Fehrenbacher, Koohyar Hosseini and Nicole Coffineau. Avail yourself of the striking poster and lyrical trailer, both of which have been shared exclusively with IndieWire, below.

READ MORE: ‘The Day After’ Trailer and Photos: Hong Sang-soo Remains as Prolific as Ever With Latest Cannes Drama

While you’re at it, here’s the synopsis: “Fourteen-year-old J goes by the pronoun ‘They’ and lives with their parents in the suburbs of Chicago. J is exploring their gender identity while taking hormone blockers to postpone puberty. After two years of medication and therapy, J has to make a decision whether or not to transition. Over this crucial weekend while their parents are away, J’s sister Lauren and her maybe/maybe-not Iranian partner Araz arrive to take care of ‘They.'”

READ MORE: ‘Barbara’ Trailer: Mathieu Amalric’s Female-Centric Drama Premieres at Cannes This Month — Watch

Named one of the 25 New Faces of Independent Film in 2013 by Filmmaker Magazine, Ghazvinizadeh co-wrote the 2011 feature “Mourning” and directed a trilogy of short films revolving around children. “They” is her feature debut as writer/director.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.