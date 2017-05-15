‘This Is Us’ Teaser Trailer: Cast Makes Fans Cry for Real in Person — Watch

Before the hit NBC drama returns this fall, this video will get those tears flowing.

What does “This Is Us” mean to you?

NBC’s family drama took viewers by surprise first as the most-watched first footage in the history of Facebook but later with is continual ability to deliver twists and make people cry. The network even provided tissues to critics during a screening earlier this year.

READ MORE: ‘This Is Us’ Will Help NBC Relaunch ‘Must See TV’ and Lands Post-Super Bowl Timeslot

When last we left the Pearson family, we learned much more about how Jack and Rebecca (Mili Ventimiglia, Mandy More) met and how their relationship may have its ups and downs, but it is solid and loving. What we did not find out was how Jack would tragically die in the future, but hey, you have to save some snotty tears for Season 2. As for the adult kids, we saw that Kate (Chrissy Metz) decided to pursue singing, Kevin (Justin Hartley) was going to take that meeting with Ron Howard after all, and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) told his wife he wanted to adopt a baby. The circle of life isn’t just about “The Lion King,” people.

“This Is Us” hasn’t shot new footage for Season 2 yet, so this teaser trailer doesn’t have any spoilers in it, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get a little misty-eyed. What we do get is a video in which real-life fans of the show reveal how their lives mirror that of the Pearsons. There’s the man who finally looked up his biological father, the overweight fans who appreciate Metz’s three-dimensional portrayal of Chrissy, adults who recall how their parents helped them to deal with anxiety and more.

While it’s heartwarming to see the stars surprise these fan confessionals, it’s even better to see the cast tear up while hearing how they’ve touched people’s lives. Take look below.

“This Is Us” returns for Season 2 this fall on NBC.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.