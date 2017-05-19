‘Time Trap’ Trailer: Space and Time Rip Apart at Seams in First Look at Mind-Bending New Sci-Fi Adventure — Watch

Mark Dennis and Ben Foster's newest film is set to bow at SIFF this weekend.

You know that old chestnut: don’t go into a big, creepy cave you’re not familiar with in search of a missing person who, incidentally enough, also went into that same cave in search of a family that’s been missing for decades.

Mark Dennis and Ben Foster’s latest film, “Time Trap,” throws that (extremely solid) advice right out the proverbial window in service to an innovative new sci-fi adventure that rips apart both space and time at its very seams. Featuring a cast that includes Cassidy Gifford, Reiley McClendon, Brianne Howey, Olivia Draguicevich, Max Wright, and Andrew Wilson, “Time Trap” takes an already scary premise and bolsters it with some truly twisted riffs on time travel. Again, maybe don’t go in the weird cave.

Per its official synopsis: “A sci-fi time travel adventure, ‘Time Trap’ centers around a group of archeology students who trace their missing professor to a mysterious cave where a rift in the space-time continuum causes time to pass differently underground than on the surface.”

Dennis wrote the script while on vacation in Thailand, originally imagining it as a found footage movie. The director explained that he first thought of it as “something fun to do to get [Dennis and Foster] back into the directing mindset,” while they were working on another project. Producer and co-writer Zachary Matz quickly got on boar, however, and the project came into literal focus when director of photography Mike Simpson asked: “This is a cool story. Are you sure you want to waste it on a found footage movie?”

Things went quickly from there, as Dennis explained, “the concept was born the first week of May, the first draft was completed May 20, and we were shooting in mid August.”

“Time Trap” will have its world premiere tonight at SIFF. Check out our exclusive trailer for the film below.

