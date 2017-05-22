‘Tin Star’ Trailer: Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks Star in Bloody New Revenge Series

Sky has not announced a premiere date for the 10-part series yet.

Sky has released a first look teaser for its upcoming western “Tin Star.” The 10-part revenge drama series stars Tim Roth (“The Hateful Eight”) and Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”).

The bloody drama is set in a remote Canadian mountain town, where the opening of a new oil refinery fronted by the mysterious Mrs. Bradshaw (Hendricks) introduces the small town to a world of drug-dealers, prostitution and organized crime. Police chief Jim Worth (Roth) is thirsty for revenge after the murder of a member of his family. The series is written by Rowan Joffe, whose credits include 2010’s “The American” and 2014’s “Before I Go to Sleep.” Marc Jobst and Gilles Bannier directed two episodes, and Grant Harvey and Rowan Joffe helmed one episode each.

Roth currently stars in David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” revival. The show premiered May 21 on Showtime.

A premiere date for “Tin Star” has not been announced yet. Check out the teaser below, but we must warn you, the clip contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing.

