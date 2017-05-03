Todd Haynes’ ‘Wonderstruck’: Amazon and Roadside Land Awards Season Release Date

After premiering at Cannes, Haynes' next film will hit U.S. theaters this fall.

Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions will partner on the release of Todd Haynes’ highly anticipated new film, “Wonderstruck,” giving the film an Oscar-friendly October release date, Variety reports. The film premieres this month at the Cannes Film Festival and will hit U.S. theaters in limited release on October 20, followed by a wider release in November.

Based on the bestselling 2011 young adult novel by Brian Selznick (“The Invention of Hugo Cabret”), “Wonderstruck” follows the interconnected stories of two deaf children across the span of 50 years. Ben (Oakes Fegley) lives with his family in Minnesota in 1977 and escapes to New York, trying to find his father. Rose (13-year-old deaf actor Millicent Simmonds), a young girl locked in a house in 1927 New Jersey, escapes to New York to see her favorite film actress. Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams co-star.

“With his latest film, an Amazon Studios production, Todd has created his most ambitious film ever,” Amazon’s head of distribution and marketing Bob Berney said during a luncheon at CinemaCon in March. Attendees at the event were treated to a short promo reel from the unfinished “Wonderstruck.” Haynes’ 2015 drama “Carol,” which also premiered at Cannes, earned six Oscar nominations.

Amazon and Roadside have already partnered on five titles, including “Manchester by the Sea,” which earned Casey Affleck the Oscar for Best Actor and writer-director Kenneth Longergan the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The companies also partnered on Whit Stillman’s “Love & Friendship” and Spike Lee’s “Chi-Raq,” and Roadside will distribute upcoming Amazon-financed titles “The Wall,” directed by Doug Liman, and “The Only Living Boy in New York,” directed by Marc Webb.

