Tom Cruise Confirms ‘Top Gun’ Sequel: ‘It’s Definitely Happening’

It may have been thirty years in the making, but Cruise will feel the need for speed once again.

Tom Cruise confirmed yesterday that long-circulating rumors of a “Top Gun” sequel are true.

“It’s true,” he said on an Australian talk show, much to the anchor’s surprise. “I’m going to start probably in the next year. I know, it’s happening. It’s definitely happening.” The star offered no other information, but added: “You’re the first people I’ve said it to, you asked me and so I’m telling you.”

It’s been thirty years since the original movie launched Cruise’s megastar career in 1986, the highest-grossing film of that year. Cruise played ambitious naval pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, and was flanked bya supporting cast of Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan, and Tim Robbins. “Top Gun” was directed by the late Tony Scott, and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Bruckheimer is definitely involved in the sequel; the producer started the rumor mill when he tweeted about the project last year. The news came when Cruise was promoting his newest film, Alex Kurtzman’s “The Mummy.”

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! “I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year”. #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

