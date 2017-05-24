Tom Hardy Is Raising Funds to Support Victims of the Manchester Attack

The London-born actor expressed "heartfelt concern and deepest sympathy" for the victims and their families.

Actor Tom Hardy is fundraising for the victims of Monday night’s attack in Manchester, England, that left 22 dead and over 50 injured during a concert tour for the singer Ariana Grande. The “Mad Max: Fury Road” star, who originally hails from London, wrote an impassioned plea for donations on the fundraising site Just Giving.

“What happened last night at the [Ariana Grande] concert in Manchester was a tragedy; families and children attacked and murdered; in a place where they should be safe and enjoying a concert,” said Hardy. “I am truly saddened by what I have witnessed…I hope between us we can raise some funds as a gesture of goodwill and love to help in some small way towards repairing some if any of the damage done in the wake of last night’s events.”

Titled “Manchester Emergency Fund,” the campaign has raised over £7,000 so far, roughly $9,000 in U.S. dollars. Hardy plans to put the funds towards the victims’ families. “There will be much to do and for many the beginning of a new life without those that they love and also a new life damaged irrevocably by the actions of a crime which has no reason, no heartfelt purpose but was simply a cruel cowardly and barbaric, meaningless act of violence,” he said. He went on to condemn terrorism in all forms, expressing “heartfelt concern.”

The attack on Monday was caused by an explosion, and law enforcement officials are conducting an ongoing investigation. Britain is on critical terror alert, as ordered by Prime Minister Theresa May. Many of the victims were young people, including some children. Donations to Hardy’s fund can be made here.

