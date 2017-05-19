Tom Hardy to Star in ‘Venom,’ with Ruben Fleischer Set to Direct

Sony plans to release the film October 5, 2018.

Tom Hardy is set to star in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man spinoff, “Venom.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Zombieland” director Ruben Fleischer is also in final negotiations to helm the film, which will center around one of Spider-Man’s antiheroes. Production is expected to start in the fall, and the film is slated to be released October 5, 2018.

READ MORE: J.C. Chandor’s ‘Triple Frontier’ Loses Tom Hardy, Channing Tatum and Paramount One Month Before Filming

The film is being produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach along with Amy Pascal. Scott Rosenberg (“Con Air,” “Gone in 60 Seconds”) and Jeff Pinkner (“The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “The 5th Wave”) penned the script, as reported by the publication.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Sony announced on Twitter that Hardy, whom sources told Variety is a huge Venom fan, will play Eddie Brock, the original Venom. Hardy has some previous experience playing the villain in a superhero film. He starred as Bane in 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises.”

READ MORE: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer: Tom Holland Fights Michael Keaton in Upcoming Marvel Film

Sony’s second reboot of the “Spider-Man” franchise, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” opens in theaters July 17. The studio is also working on a Silver Sable and Black Cat film, which is being penned by “Thor: Ragnarok” scribe Chris Yost.

Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony’s Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 – production starts this fall. pic.twitter.com/OZQqDEvoum — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 19, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.