Tommy Wiseau Visits a Galaxy Far, Far Away in ‘Star Wars with Tommy Wiseau’ — Watch

If you’ve ever imagined a world in which Tommy Wiseau’s (in)famous delivery of “Oh hi, Mark” was directed toward Mark Hamill, look no further. The folks at PistolShrimps have put together a video in which the writer/director/star of “The Room” finds himself in a galaxy far, far away. Watch below.

It begins with Wiseau replacing Daisy Ridley in the final scene of “The Force Awakens,” asking Luke Skywalker how his sex life is and playfully tossing him a football, before he jumps to “Revenge of the Sith” and tells Anakin he’s tearing him apart — a declaration that the future Darth Vader repays with some Force Lightning. Wiseau even appears opposite Luke in the trailer for this December’s “The Last Jedi,” again throwing that football and getting a worse punishment than Anakin gave him.

The making of “The Room” will soon be dramatized in James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist,” which premiered at South by Southwest and is expected to be released sometime this year. Franco, Seth Rogen and Zac Efron star in the film, which reportedly includes a cameo from Wiseau.

