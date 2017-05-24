Tommy Wiseau Stars in Bizarre ‘Transformers’ Parody, ‘Car Botz’ — Watch

The actor-filmmaker plays The President in this hilarious parody trailer.

Tommy Wiseau stars in a new hilariously bizarre parody trailer titled “Car Botz.” The video spoofs the “Transformers” films and hails from Julian Higgins, the filmmaker behind the “Deadpool Musical – Beauty and the Beast ‘Gaston'” and “Tarantino’s Suicide Squad” parodies. Watch the parody trailer below.

“From the director that’s bringing you ‘The Fast and Angry Cars’ and the producer of ‘Vladamir Meets a Chicken,'” says the narrator on the trailer. Wiseau plays President Roman, who has to deal with a “world emergency” as robot cars have invaded the Earth.

Up next for Wiseau is a small cameo in James Franco’s comedy “The Disaster Artist,” which opens in theaters December 8. The films tells the true story of the making of Wiseau’s 2003 film “The Room,” which has been called “the ‘Citizen Kane’ of bad movies.”

Wiseau also stars in “Best F(r)iends” along with his “Room” co-star, Greg Sestero. The film is set for release sometime next year.

