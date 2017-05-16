‘Toni Erdmann’ Is The Rare Comedy That Just Keeps Getting Funnier, From Cannes to On Demand — Watch

Maren Ade's Oscar nominee was the biggest hit competing at Cannes last year, and now you need to watch it On Demand.

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival is about to begin, so what better way to celebrate than with last year’s breakout darling? “I, Daniel Blake” may have won the Palme d’Or, but Maren Ade’s “Toni Erdmann” was the undisputed hit of the festival, earning multiple mid-screening applauses and rave reviews across the board. The movie would go on to be nominated for the Best Foreign Language Oscar, and now it’s On Demand just in time to bring a piece of the Cannes Film Festival to your television or computer.

Peter Simonischek and Sandra Hüller star as a father and daughter whose cordial relationship comes to a head when he drops in on her in Bucharest for an unannounced extended visit. His affinity for practical jokes wears on her more straitlaced sensibilities, and the two end up working through their issues in some of the most hilarious and profound ways. It’s pure slapstick at times, but over the film’s 162-minute runtime (which, imposing as it may sound, doesn’t feel long enough) their strained dynamic comes to the fore.

“Toni Erdmann” is now On Demand and is this week’s indie pick of the week. Previous selections have included “Paterson” and “20th Century Women.” Click here for all of our Movie On Demand Picks. Watch our critics Eric Kohn and David Ehrlich shower “Erdmann” in praise in the video above.

