Tony Awards 2017 Nominations: Cate Blanchett, Bette Midler, and More Get Nods

Laura Linney, Cynthia Nixon, Kevin Kline, and Danny DeVito also snagged nominations, as well as Oscar-winning "La La Land" lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The 71st Annual Tony Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning. Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson did the honors.

“Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812” swept with twelve total nominations; the revival of Jerry Herman’s “Hello Dolly!” starring Bette Midler received ten; “Dear Evan Hansen,” written by “La La Land” lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, received nine. Cate Blanchett received a nomination for her work in “The Present,” a Chekhov adaptation penned by her husband, Andrew Upton. Blanchett goes up against an impressive roster of actresses; Laura Linney, Sally Field, Laurie Metcalf, and Jennifer Ehle are also nominated as best leading actress in a play.

READ MORE: Cate Blanchett In ‘Manifesto’: Julian Rosefeldt’s Stunning Film Installation is a Masterclass in Performance — Review

Surprising no one, Midler was recognized for her powerhouse performance as the larger than life matchmaker Dolly Levi, her first appearance on Broadway since 1979. In a battle of the Divas you won’t see on VH1 anytime soon, she will compete with the reigning grande dame of Broadway, Patti LuPone.

Film actors Chris Cooper and Kevin Kline were both nominated for best actor in a leading role in a play; Danny DeVito and Nathan Lane for best supporting actor. Cynthia Nixon was nominated as best supporting actress in a play.

A grand musical adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace,” “Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812” stars Josh Groban as Pierre and was originally developed by the Off-Broadway theater Ars Nova, one of the first artistic homes of Lin Manuel Miranda.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best Play:

“A Doll’s House, Part 2”

“Indecent”

“Oslo”

“Sweat”

Best Musical:

“Come From Away”

“Dear Evan Hansen”

“Groundhog Day The Musical”

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Best Book of a Musical:

“Come From Away” — Irene Sankoff and David Hein

“Dear Evan Hansen” — Steven Levenson

“Groundhog Day The Musical” — Danny Rubin

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” — Dave Malloy

Best Original Score:

“Come From Away” — Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

“Dear Evan Hansen” — Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

“Groundhog Day The Musical” — Music & Lyrics: Tim Minchin

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” — Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy

Best Revival of a Play:

“August Wilson’s Jitney”

“Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

“Present Laughter”

“Six Degrees of Separation”

Best Revival of a Musical:

“Falsettos”

“Hello, Dolly!”

“Miss Saigon”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:

Denis Arndt, “Heisenberg”

Chris Cooper, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Corey Hawkins, “Six Degrees of Separation”

Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”

Jefferson Mays, “Oslo”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Cate Blanchett, “The Present”

Jennifer Ehle, “Oslo”

Sally Field, “The Glass Menagerie”

Laura Linney, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Christian Borle, “Falsettos”

Josh Groban, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Andy Karl, “Groundhog Day The Musical”

David Hyde Pierce, “Hello, Dolly!”

Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Denee Benton, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Christine Ebersole, “War Paint”

Patti LuPone, “War Paint”

Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”

Eva Noblezada, “Miss Saigon”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:

Michael Aronov, “Oslo”

Danny DeVito, “Arthur Miller’s The Price”

Nathan Lane, “The Front Page”

Richard Thomas, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

John Douglas Thompson, “August Wilson’s Jitney”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:

Johanna Day, “Sweat”

Jayne Houdyshell, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Cynthia Nixon, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

Condola Rashad, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Michelle Wilson, “Sweat”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”

Mike Faist, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Andrew Rannells, “Falsettos”

Lucas Steele, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Falsettos”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Kate Baldwin, “Hello, Dolly!”

Stephanie J. Block, “Falsettos”

Jenn Colella, “Come From Away”

Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mary Beth Peil, “Anastasia”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo, “August Wilson’s Jitney”

Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Douglas W. Schmidt, “The Front Page”

Michael Yeargan, “Oslo”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell, “Groundhog Day The Musical”

David Korins, “War Paint”

Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

Susan Hilferty, “Present Laughter”

Toni-Leslie James, “August Wilson’s Jitney”

David Zinn, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, “Anastasia”

Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”

Paloma Young, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Catherine Zuber, “War Paint”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”

Jane Cox, “August Wilson’s Jitney”

Donald Holder, “Oslo”

Jennifer Tipton, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, “Come From Away”

Natasha Katz, “Hello, Dolly!”

Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Japhy Weideman, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “August Wilson’s Jitney”

Bartlett Sher, “Oslo”

Daniel Sullivan, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”

Rachel Chavkin, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Michael Greif, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Matthew Warchus, “Groundhog Day The Musical”

Jerry Zaks, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, “Groundhog Day The Musical”

Kelly Devine, “Come From Away”

Denis Jones, “Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical”

Sam Pinkleton, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, “Bandstand”

Larry Hochman, “Hello, Dolly!”

Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Dave Malloy, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award

Gareth Fry & Pete Malkin, Sound Designers for “The Encounter”

Regional Theatre Tony Award

Dallas Theater Center

Dallas, TX

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Nina Lannan

Alan Wasser