‘Top of the Lake: China Girl’ Trailer: Elisabeth Moss and Nicole Kidman Protect Their Own in Jane Campion’s Sequel — Watch

Badass women and oppressive men dominate the fist trailer for "Top of the Lake: China Girl," released just ahead of its worldwide premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

It’s been four years since we last saw Elisabeth Moss’ Detective Robin Griffin, and it looks like quite a bit has changed. New faces and a new case dominate the first trailer for “Top of the Lake: China Doll,” Jane Campion’s follow-up to the critically acclaimed limited series.

Moss returns as Griffin, a mother still reeling from giving up her daughter at birth, and in a disconcerting twist, Nicole Kidman plays Mary’s adoptive mother. Why does that connection spell trouble? It looks like Griffin’s gruesome new assignment links back to Mary’s new boyfriend — which doesn’t bode well for anyone, especially when he’s confidant enough to say things like, “The destiny of man is to enslave women.”

Yikes. Good thing Moss has Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”) by her side, playing one of Griffin’s colleagues in law enforcement. David Dencik (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”), Alice Englert (“Beautiful Creatures”), and Ewen Leslie (“The Daughter”) round out the cast.

The official synopsis, provided by SundanceTV, is as follows:

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” is a crime mystery story that finds Detective Robin Griffin recently returned to Sydney and trying to rebuild her life. When the body of an Asian girl washes up on Bondi Beach, there appears little hope of finding the killer, until Robin realizes “China Girl” didn’t die alone.

Robin looks to the investigation to restore herself, but her problems are personal. Haunted by a daughter given up at birth, Robin desperately wants to find her, yet dreads revealing the truth of her conception. But her search to discover “China Girl’s” identity will take her into the city’s darkest recesses and closer than she could have imagined to the secrets of her own heart.

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” premieres in September on SundanceTV. Episodes will be made available via Hulu the day after they air. Watch the trailer below.

