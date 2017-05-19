‘Tour De Pharmacy’ Trailer: Orlando Bloom and Andy Samberg Spoof Doping and Biking in HBO Mockumentary

The satire is helmed by Jake Szymanski and premieres July 8.

HBO has released the trailer for its upcoming mockumentary “Tour De Pharmacy,” a spoof of the widespread use of performance-enhancing drugs in professional cycling. The Jake Szymanski-directed satire features an all-star cast, including Andy Samberg, Orlando Bloom, Daveed Diggs, Will Forte, Julia Ormond, Phylicia Rashad, Dolph Lundgren, Mike Tyson, Maya Rudolph, Chris Webber, “an anonymous informant,” and more.

READ MORE: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Trailer: Watch Orlando Bloom Return to the Series

Written by Murray Miller (“King of the Hill,” “Girls”), “Tour De Pharmacy” explores a dark and fictitious time in cycling history —during 1982— when basically all competitors were doping. Through the perspective of five riders, the mockumentary offers a “none-too-serious” inside look into what went on during the controversial event.

The film is executive produced by Samberg and Miller, the duo behind last year’s hilarious mockumentary “7 Days in Hell.” The film starred Samberg and Kit Harington as two tennis rivals who battled it out in a 2001 match that lasted seven days.

READ MORE: Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams to Adapt ‘Lovecraft Country’ as HBO Anthology Series

“Tour De Pharmacy” premieres July 8 at 10pm on HBO. Check out the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.