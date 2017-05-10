‘Twin Peaks’: Dale Cooper Returns to The Red Room in New Look at David Lynch’s Upcoming Revival

Plus, get a look at some classic locales, 25 years later.

We’re mere weeks away from the long-awaited and much-hyped return to “Twin Peaks,” care of a massive 18-episode Showtime series, and the cable outfit is continuing to churn out exciting little snippets for fans to happily pore over. The latest batch of marketing goodies includes four new photos from the series, including a glimpse at Kyle MacLachlan as Special Agent Dale Cooper, back in that damn Red Room again, plus exterior shots of some beloved Twin Peaks locales.

It’s a less sexy, but much more forthright look at the series than other previous glimpses of the series have provided — including plenty of short teasers, a video puzzle, and even pie-hawking billboards — but by now, fans are pretty primed to devour any and all looks at the revived series. And, Dale, it’s good to see you.

The cast of the series includes new additions like Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, Michael Cera, Jim Belushi, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, alongside original cast members Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Sherilyn Fenn, Sheryl Lee, Peggy Lipton, James Marshall, Everett McGill, Wendy Robie and more.

“Twin Peaks” premieres on Showtime on May 21 with a two-episode premiere. Fans will have access to the third and fourth parts of “Twin Peaks” immediately following the premiere, exclusively across the Showtime streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand. In its second week, “Twin Peaks” will air the third and fourth parts back-to-back on May 28, starting at 9 p.m., followed by single parts in subsequent weeks.

Check out the new photos below, courtesy of Showtime.

