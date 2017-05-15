A few behind-the-scenes clips and a flood of memories come from three new videos teasing "Twin Peaks'" return.

As we prepare for Sunday’s two-hour premiere of the “Twin Peaks” revival, it’s important to remember how it all began. While we’ve got our own ideas about how best to do that, Showtime has released three videos featuring creators, critics, and cast members talking about the immense impact of “Twin Peaks” and how to best prepare for the new episodes.

“Keep your eye on the donut, not on the hole,” Lynch says in the third video.

Yeah, that’s pretty good advice, too.

In the first video, co-creator David Lynch and his cast join Damon Lindelof (“The Leftovers”), Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland”), and more to remember how the “Twin Peaks” phenomenon began.

“‘Twin Peaks’ basically proved that there wasn’t just one way to make television,” Damon Lindelof says.

Lynch, for his part, credits the intense cult fandom to his cinematic approach to the material.

“I see it as a film. Instead of going on a truck to the theatre, it goes on a truck to TV,” Lynch says.

Watch the video below.

The second video, “Life After Death,” digs into why “Twin Peaks” remained relevant long after its cancellation.

“The fact that it wasn’t on for a long period of time allowed it to be celebrated like a rock star that died at the age of 27,” Lindelof says.

“It now has this place in history,” Linka Glatter says.

Even star Kyle MacLachlan notes how various creators have told him how important “Twin Peaks” was to what they created.

“‘Desperate Housewives’ or ‘Sex in the City’ writers would tell me, ‘I didn’t really think I could do this, but because of ‘Twin Peaks,’ I feel empowered,” MacLachlan says.

Watch the second video, you guessed it, below.

Part 3, “Renaissance,” incorporates fan perspective into the mix and cites them as one of the main reasons we’re getting a revival.

“Passionate — really passionate fandom — I think has kept it alive,” says Schaffer The Darklord, the MC at The Pink Room Burlesque.

The video also features a few new shots of behind-the-scenes footage, including Lynch directing new episodes. There’s also some brief discussion of what’s to come and why it’s back. Lynch, of course, provides the most succinct explanation:

“It is a continuing story, so it is continuing,” Lynch says.

Watch the final video below. “Twin Peaks” returns Sunday, May 21 with a two-hour premiere on Showtime.

