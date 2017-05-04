‘Twin Peaks’ Teaser: New Footage Brings an Eerie First Look at Familiar Faces

Cooper, Hawk, Big Ed and Sarah Palmer and more in the revival's biggest reveal yet.

It’s still not much, but we have our first clear look at Showtime’s upcoming “Twin Peaks” revival from David Lynch.

In a teaser released Thursday afternoon, Showtime gave everyone a look inside the new version of the classic TV show, featuring some of the show’s most iconic characters from the original run.

To this point, most of what we’ve seen has been atmospheric: familiar places and classic clips, all through the lens of the 25 years that have passed since.

This is different.

Laura Palmer’s mother Sarah making her way through a grocery store. The legendary Harry Dean Stanton as Carl Rodd. Agent Dale Twinpeaking Cooper. It’s less than a minute, but if these half-dozen peeks into the returning cast don’t get you excited to return to Lynchville, not much else will.

Directed entirely by David Lynch, the new 18-part limited event series picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. Watch the teaser below.

Crazy to think that we’re less than three weeks away from new episodes and the two-part premiere on Sunday, May 21. Per the press release, fans will have access to the third and fourth parts of “Twin Peaks” immediately following the premiere, exclusively across the Showtime streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand. In its second week, “Twin Peaks” will air the third and fourth parts back-to-back on May 28, starting at 9 p.m., followed by single parts in subsequent weeks.

