‘Twin Peaks’: New Teaser Brags About Being Awesome Before Everyone Else — Watch

Know your auteur television roots.

With less than a month before the return of the original auteur television show, Showtime has released the latest cryptic teaser for David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks,” and this one takes aim at peak TV. Know your roots, it seems to be shouting in signature neon bubble letters. Before there was Don Draper, Walter White, or Jon Snow, there was Agent Dale Cooper — a strange man who enjoyed the little things in life. Like a strong cup of coffee.

Showtime has aired only brief glimpses of actual footage for the hotly anticipated revival, but most of the promotional videos have come via a steady stream of short and opaque messages, such as these logic puzzles or this set of mysterious billboards. Turns out, when people have been waiting over twenty years for your show to return, you don’t need to do much to stoke the fire.

Watch the teaser below, and see if you think the shows mentioned were influenced by “Twin Peaks”:

“Twin Peaks” premieres on Showtime on May 21st with a two-episode premiere. Fans will have access to the third and fourth parts of “Twin Peaks” immediately following the premiere, exclusively across the Showtime streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand. In its second week, “Twin Peaks” will air the third and fourth parts back-to-back on May 28, starting at 9 p.m., followed by single parts in subsequent weeks.

