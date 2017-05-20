‘Twin Peaks’ Premiere: No Spoilers, but David Lynch Really Loves Trees

Hundreds gathered in Hollywood for the once-in-a-lifetime event that nobody was really allowed to talk about.

“I love trees and I love wood,” were the first words out of David Lynch’s mouth on stage at the world premiere screening of the “Twin Peaks” revival Friday night in downtown Los Angeles.

“I love to cut wood,” he continued after a pause and then started to paint a picture of the audience entering a forest. “Douglas firs are beautiful trees, and if we’re very quiet we can hear the wind rustling the needles as we move through the forest. As we get closer and closer… and now we’re here. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome back to the world of Twin Peaks.”

READ MORE: David Lynch Q&A: The Legend on ‘Twin Peaks’ Fan Theories, ‘Breaking Bad’ and Cats

With no more fanfare, the first two episodes of the “Twin Peaks” return were screened for new and returning cast members, the crew, friends, family, and press. And none of those can mention or share any their impressions of what they saw.

Earlier in the evening, Showtime’s president and CEO David Nevins had warned everyone to stay mum and avoid spoilers at all costs.

“Do not tweet about the film you’re going to see,” said Nevins. “[Lynch] has a very specific vision of how he wants fans to experience the story.”

Nevins reiterated the point, saying that audiences at home should be able to experience a show just as the audience was: “wide-eyed and open to the experience.”

At one point, Nevins even described trying to keep the show under wraps was “like trying to transport the Ark of the Convenant: everyone wants to see inside, but revealing it might be deadly.”

READ MORE: ‘Twin Peaks’: How the Show’s Original Fans Created the Internet as We Know It Today

Throughout the last few days and weeks, the press has had to find innovative ways to cover “Twin Peaks” without having actually seen it or by getting any hints of what’s to come. That included Lynch himself who would only allow himself to be interviewed with the caveat of no spoilers.

“Twin Peaks” picks up 25 years after the events of the original series. Kyle MacLachlan is returning along with a slew of other original cast members, including Mädchen Amick, David Duchovny, Sherilyn Fenn, Miguel Ferrer, Sheryl Lee, Peggy Lipton, Harry Dean Stanton, Russ Tamblyn, Alicia Witt and Grace Zabriskie. All 18 episodes have been directed by David Lynch, who co-wrote the series with Mark Frost.

The first two episodes will premiere back to back on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. on Showtime. Immediately following, Episodes 3 and 4 will then be available on Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand, before airing the following week.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.