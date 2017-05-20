‘Twin Peaks’ Premiere: Kyle MacLachlan’s Face on This Superfan’s Jacket Is an Amazing Story

The vast majority of the people who make TV started off as fans of television. This feels like a self-evident statement to make, but worth reiterating in our current age of reboots and revivals, especially when fan favorites like “Twin Peaks” return.
The Friday night world premiere of David Lynch and Mark Frost’s seminal return to rustling trees and damn good coffee was attended by an amazing assortment of folks currently working in the industry. This includes writer/producer Sam Shaw, who created the tragically underseen WGN America series “Manhattan,” wrote for Showtime’s “Masters of Sex” and is currently an executive producer on the upcoming Stephen King adaptation “Castle Rock” for Hulu.
Shaw wore a very special jacket to the party that night, and took to Twitter earlier in the day to tell its story. Along the way, he made sure to remind his followers of one of “Twin Peaks'” most important messages — “Every day, once a day, give yourself a present.” Please enjoy Shaw’s story below.
Lovely, right? Well, Shaw tweeted all of that before actually attending the premiere. And you had better believe this story gets an epic ending.
Why yes, that’s Kyle MacLachlan posing with Shaw’s jacket — and “Leftovers” creator Damon Lindelof in the background, very excited to witness this moment.
The first two episodes of “Twin Peaks” Season 3 premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. on Showtime.
