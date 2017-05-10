‘Twin Peaks’: 5 New Secrets About David Lynch’s Cult Classic Reboot Revealed

The 18-part limited series premieres Sunday, May 21 on Showtime.

The return of David Lynch’s cult series “Twin Peaks” is less than two weeks away. Ahead of the anticipated premiere on Showtime, Variety sat down with Lynch and the show’s co-creator Mark Frost, as well as returning star Kyle MacLachlan, who plays Special Agent Dale Cooper, and Laura Dern, a Lynch regular who is a new addition to the show.

Here are five secrets revealed in the lengthy feature:

1) The fact that the series will air on premium cable does not mean it will be filled with nudity or extreme violence. “You don’t think, ‘Oh, I can do this now,'” says Lynch. “The story tells you what’s going to happen.”

2) According to Lynch, the prequel film to the original show, “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me,” will be essential to understanding the reboot. In the film, released in 1992, a young FBI agent (played by Chris Isaak) disappears while investigating the murder of a night-shift waitress in the small Washington town of Deer Meadow. The film then cuts to one year later in the nearby town of Twin Peaks and chronicles the last week in the life of Laura Palmer.

3) While the original series revolved around Palmer’s murder, Frost warns that the new “Twin Peaks” “is going to be very different this time around.” Showtime CEO David Nevins adds that the scope of the reboot is greater and reflects Lynch’s growth as an artist. “I think he’s evolved to an even more extreme version of himself, but all of the [Lynch] themes are visible,” Nevins says. “He has certain ideas about the ideal of America. Not to relate it too much to the present, but he has certain ideas about Midwestern American wholesomeness. But I think he’s also incredibly aware of the flip side of it. I think David Lynch is a really relevant voice: What does it mean when we say, ‘Make America great again?’”

4) While “Twin Peaks” returned to Snoqualmie, Washington, for some filming, the reboot includes multiple locations in the US, including Southern California, where most of the new season was shot. “There are different threads in different parts of the U.S.” that eventually converge, Nevins says. “It does not go outside the U.S., but it is in multiple locations in the U.S.”

5) Nevins also reveals that Lynch’s character, the hearing-impaired FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole, is “pretty prominent” in the new season. “I probably said too much,” he adds.

The 18-part limited series will have a two-part premiere on Sunday, May 21st, at 9pm ET/PT, on Showtime.

