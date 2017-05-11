‘Twin Peaks’ Trailer Features David Lynch with Miguel Ferrer in Posthumous Appearance

We actually get new footage AND dialogue, which should hold you over until May 21.

Showtime has taken pity on us poor souls again by dribbling another “Twin Peaks” teaser trailer that actually contains new footage and spoken dialogue. We must have been very good today.

In the trailer below, some of the familiar faces include Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) driving a car, a grown up Shelly Johnson (Madchen Amick) hanging out at a bar, Lucy Moran (Kimmy Robertson) looking cautious and mastermind, writer, director and co-star David Lynch reprising his role as Agent Gordon Cole, sitting side by side with Miguel Ferrer in his final posthumous TV role as Agent Albert Rosenfield.

We also get glimpses of the newer, younger faces that have joined the cast. There’s also some intriguing dialogue, especially one by a young woman who seems afraid. “He’s coming. I have to get off the phone,” she says. Who is “he” do you think?

The cast of the series includes new additions like Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, Michael Cera, Jim Belushi, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, alongside original cast members Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Sherilyn Fenn, Sheryl Lee, Peggy Lipton, James Marshall, Everett McGill, Wendy Robie and more.

“Twin Peaks” premieres on Showtime on May 21 with a two-episode premiere. Fans will have access to the third and fourth parts of “Twin Peaks” immediately following the premiere, exclusively across the Showtime streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand. In its second week, “Twin Peaks” will air the third and fourth parts back-to-back on May 28, starting at 9 p.m., followed by single parts in subsequent weeks.

