Vanessa Bayer Leaves ‘Saturday Night Live’ — Read Her Farewell Message

Her seven-year tenure came to an end last night.

Bobby Moynihan isn’t the only one leaving “Saturday Night Live.” Last night’s season finale also marked the final appearance of Vanessa Bayer, whose seven-year tenure made her the show’s longest-serving female cast member. She announced the news just hours before the episode began, making her departure Instagram Official with a heartfelt post.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: One Dwayne Johnson To Rule Us All

“Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories,” wrote Bayer. “It has been a dream come true. And thanks for this goodbye sketch at the table, Colin.” She first joined “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 and has become well known for her impressions of Miley Cyrus and Rachel from “Friends” in addition to her latest character, the incomprehensible “Weekend Update” meteorologist Dawn Lazarus.

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart and Vanessa Bayer Head to Cannes in Super Bowl–Themed ‘SNL’ Skit — Watch

Beyond the show, Bayer has appeared in “The Mindy Project,” “Portlandia,” “Modern Family,” “Trainwreck” and “Office Christmas Party.”

Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories. It has been a dream come true. And thanks for this goodbye sketch at the table, Colin. A post shared by Vanessa P Bayer (@vanessabayer) on May 20, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.