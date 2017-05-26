‘Veep’: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale and the Cast Pick Their Favorite Insults From Season 6

It's official: One of the best lines from Season 6 was improvised by the great Matt Walsh.

Team “Veep” had a busy day on Thursday.

Bright and early, HBO announced the two-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Drama Series had been renewed for a seventh season. The cast and crew took to social media to celebrate.

Happy to spend another year with these clowns! Yay! https://t.co/7na2OEF4hI — Anna Chlumsky (@AnnaChlumsky) May 26, 2017

But they didn’t have long. The entire squad — including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, Sam Richardson, Kevin Dunn, Anna Chlumsky, Gary Cole, and Reid Scott — made their way to Burbank to record “Conan” for air that night. Take a look at their appearance below.

Conan O’Brien, citing how he’s always a bit hurt when a scripted insult aimed at his “character” hits too close to home, went down the line with the “Veep” cast to see if their feelings had ever been flummoxed by a particularly pointed jab (on a show full of them).

Sam Richardson said he took offense to being called a “Paddington Bear-looking fuck,” Matt Walsh was bothered by “you gay Irish fireman,” and Tony Hale was even more upset when Reid Scott went off-script and referred to him as “cow eyes.”

But before the bleeps could be inserted for broadcast, the Veeple had to scoot over to North Hollywood for the “Veep” FYC event. They walked the red carpet — see all the photos right here — and then TV Academy members were treated to an advance screening of Episode 7, “Blurb.” Following the episode, which the cast watched along with the crowd, the group took to the stage along with showrunner David Mandel to discuss the present and future of “Veep.”

Mandel told the audience that he and Louis-Dreyfus had met with Mitt Romney and members from George H.W. Bush’s staff to prepare for Season 6, where Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus) had lost her last bid for the presidency. They also made sure to touch on the night’s absent cast member, Timothy Simons, who plays Jonah Ryan and employs Ben (Dunn) and Kent (Cole), with Dunn noting how you can tell just how awful Ben’s life is going.

#Veep viewing tip: The couch in Jonah's office represents Ben's descent into hell — how awful he feels about working for Jonah. #FYC pic.twitter.com/wmDSlv9f6m — Ben Travers (@BenTTravers) May 26, 2017

But the cast also finished their conversation from earlier in the day by discussing their favorite lines and insults from Season 6.

Scott said he was a fan of how Dan’s interest was peaked when considering sleeping with Catherine (Sarah Sutherland) and Marjorie (Clea DuVall).

“Why don’t we all puppy pile, see a movie, we’ll make it nice!” Scott remembered saying in the scene. “He thinks that’s nice! This is the softer side of Dan.”

Matt Walsh loved the scene from Episode 7 where his character, Mike, and Selina smashed up her father’s barn.

“The ones that jump out are the ones in the barn,” Walsh said. “Yelling, ‘Pay me bitch!’ — and she, of course, repeats it, which is so funny.”

Mandel was quick to point out that the below line — a favorite among the cast and critics alike — was improvised by Walsh.

“I just like being described as a ‘bitchy mime,” Hale said, noting that one of his favorite scenes to shoot was when Gary was all “doped up” on pain medicine in Episode 5.

Louis-Dreyfus said she loved a few of Selina’s lines from that scene, as well, but her favorite was from Episode 7.

“On my birthday this year, we shot a scene that was supposed to be in ‘Qatar,’ in which Selina is speaking about human rights and specifically women’s rights; female circumcision — mutilation. And the fact that we were able to do that in a comedy show and sell her soul to the devil by defending this practice was a highlight of my career,” Louis-Dreyfus said with a smile.

“Happy Birthday to me.”

“Then we had cake!” Scott said.

And after all that — a renewal, shooting “Conan,” and hosting an FYC event for Season 6 — the cast stuck together, sharing a dinner in Hollywood to cap off a great day for “Veep,” and a great day for us all.

