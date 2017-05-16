‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Trailer & Poster: Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis Battle It Out

The Matt Reeves-directed third chapter in the rebooted "Planet of the Apes" series opens in theaters this summer.

20th Century Fox has released the final trailer for its upcoming “War for the Planet of the Apes,” ahead of the film’s July 14 theatrical release. This third installment of the rebooted “Planet of the Apes” sci-fi series hails from director Matt Reeves, who also helmed the 2014 sequel, “Dawn.”

Written by Reeves and Mark Bomback (“Dawn,” “The Wolverine”), in this third chapter of the blockbuster franchise the apes are forced to fight against an army of human soldiers led by the ruthless Colonel (Woody Harrelson) in order to save their planet. Andy Serkis reprises his role as ape Caesar, who leads the apes in the war as he begins his own quest to avenge his kind. “I did not start this war, but I will finish it,” he says. The film also stars Steve Zahn, Karin Konoval and Judy Greer on the ape side.

Rupert Wyatt boarded 2011’s “Rise,” which marked the first installment in the rebooted series. Check out the final trailer and new poster for “War for the Planet of the Apes” below.

