‘War Machine’ Trailer: Brad Pitt’s Ready to Win in Afghanistan in New Netflix Satirical Comedy

The film, written and directed by David Michôd, will be released globally on Netflix May 26.

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming satirical comedy film “War Machine.” Written and directed by David Michôd (“Animal Kingdom”), the film is an adaptation of the book “The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan” by the late journalist Michael Hastings.

The part-reality, part-parody film stars Brad Pitt as Glen McMahon, a successful, charismatic four-star U.S. General who commands NATO forces in Afghanistan. The military leader is then taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.

The cast also includes Tilda Swinton, Ben Kingsley, Emory Cohen, RJ Cyler, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Anthony Hayes, John Magaro, Scoot McNairy, Will Poulter, Alan Ruck, Lakeith Stanfield, Josh Stewart and Meg Tilly. The film is produced by Pitt and his Plan B partners Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, and Ian Bryce (“World War Z,” “Transformers”). James W. Skotchdopole and Sarah Esberg serve as executive producers. Netflix acquired distribution rights to the $60 million film in June of 2015.

“War Machine” will be released globally on Netflix and in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on May 26. Check out the trailer below.

