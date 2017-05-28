Watch the 2017 Cannes Awards: Live Stream Who Won the Palme d’Or

From Yorgos Lanthimos to Lynne Ramsay, Michael Haneke, Sofia Coppola and more, one of the most exciting races for the Palme d'Or in years comes to a close.

After more than a week of star-studded red carpets and world premieres, the 2017 Cannes Film Festival comes to an end this afternoon with the awards ceremony. This year’s competition featured 19 films, including new efforts from Todd Haynes, Yorgos Lanthimos, Sofia Coppola, Michael Haneke and Lynne Ramsay, and awards will be given out in categories such as Best Screenplay, Best Director and the prestigious Palme d’Or.

Pedro Almodóvar is the President of this year’s Competition Jury, and he’s joined by Maren Ade, Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing, Agnès Jaoui, Park Chan-wook, Will Smith, Paolo Sorrentino and Gabriel Yared. The Palme d’Or is usually tough to predict, but it’s even more so this year given the eclectic jury members and lack of any clear frontrunner.

According to IndieWire’s updated predictions, Robin Campillo’s AIDS activist drama “BPM (Beats Per Minutes)” is the closest thing to a frontrunner the competition has going into the ceremony, although Andrey Zyvagintsev’s “Loveless” and Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Killing Of A Sacred Deer” are close behind. Whichever two don’t take the Palme are most likely to be honored with the Grand Prix and the Jury Prize awards.

The awards ceremony officially kicks off at 1:15pm ET. You can live stream the red carpet beforehand via Cannes’ official Youtube page. Red carpet coverage begins at 12pm ET. The jury press conference will air live at approximately 2:30pm ET.



Cannes 2017: Suivez en live la cérémonie de… by CinemaCanalPlus

