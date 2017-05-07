Watch the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Live Stream Online

Television categories have been added to the ceremony for the first time in its history.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are tonight, and they’re bound to be more exciting than ever. Not only is the ceremony returning to a live broadcast, but it’s also adding television categories for the first time in its 26-year history. Even better are the gender-blind categories, in which actors and actresses will face off for trophies. Nominees include “Game of Thrones,” “Atlanta,” “Get Out” and “Logan.”

The ceremony begins at 8pm ET and can be live streamed online via the MTV Live channel. You’ll need a cable subscription to be able to log in. Pre-show coverage will be free to stream on MTV.com beginning at 5pm ET and will include red carpet access, as well ass musical performances by Zara Larsson and Noah Cyrus.

