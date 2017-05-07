Watch the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Live Stream Online

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are tonight, and they’re bound to be more exciting than ever. Not only is the ceremony returning to a live broadcast, but it’s also adding television categories for the first time in its 26-year history. Even better are the gender-blind categories, in which actors and actresses will face off for trophies. Nominees include “Game of Thrones,” “Atlanta,” “Get Out” and “Logan.”
READ MORE: MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations Full List: ‘Get Out’ Tops Nominees; Show Goes Gender-Blind for Acting
The ceremony begins at 8pm ET and can be live streamed online via the MTV Live channel. You’ll need a cable subscription to be able to log in. Pre-show coverage will be free to stream on MTV.com beginning at 5pm ET and will include red carpet access, as well ass musical performances by Zara Larsson and Noah Cyrus.
Head to the MTV Movie & TV Awards official website for more on tonight’s ceremony.
he 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be held on May 7, 2017, from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
It will be the 26th edition of the awards, and will for the first time present honors for work in television as well as cinema. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Adam DeVine.
The ceremony will be preceded by the “Movie & Television Festival”. It’s a daylong event that will be held outside the Shrine Auditorium and will feature live performances by Bea Miller, All Time Low, and Zara Larsson; plus red carpet appearances by celebrities