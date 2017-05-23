Watch the Cannes Film Festival 70th Anniversary Red Carpet: Live Stream Online

The stars of the festival are celebrating the 70th anniversary of Cannes with a formal dinner on Tuesday.

The Cannes Film Festival is celebrating its 70th edition Tuesday evening with a formal dinner in honor of the festival’s birthday. The event is preceded by red carpet arrivals at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

READ MORE: Cannes to Honor Victims of Manchester Attack With Moment of Silence

Earlier in the day, Cannes gathered more than 100 individuals to pose for a photo together. In the front row were 11 Palme d’Or winners, flanked by a dozens of actors and directors who are previous or current participants in the fest.

Among those in attendance were Charlize Theron, Will Smith, Tilda Swinton, Nicole Kidman, Michael Haneke, Marion Cotillard, Uma Thurman, Jessica Chastain, and Isabelle Huppert. The Palme d’Or winners included Jane Campion and Ken Loach.

In total, more than 100 leading figures from throughout the film world came together to pay tribute to the festival.

READ MORE: Cannes Critics’ Week 2017: Enter to Win Online Festival Pass to Screen Short Films

To watch the red carpet arrivals for the 70th anniversary celebration live, check out the video below.



[LIVE] TV Festival de Cannes 2017 – English… by CannesFestTV

The 70th Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to Ma7 28, 2017.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.