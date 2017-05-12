Watch: Stephen Colbert Responds to Donald Trump Criticism With Joy and One Demand: ‘Resign’

Maybe satire still has some teeth after all.

Even in such dark times in America’s history, Stephen Colbert has found cause to celebrate. President Donald Trump, who has expressed admiration for North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, is not too happy with the “Late Show” host, and Colbert couldn’t be happier about it.

On his show last night, Colbert responded to a recent Time interview in which Trump called Colbert a “no-talent guy” who says “nothing funny.” Colbert looked into the camera, and gleefully clapped his hands together like a little kid. It’s the kind of gesture that says: “Now, this is going to be fun.”

“Mr. Trump, there is a lot you don’t understand,” said Colbert. “But I never thought one of those things would be show business. Don’t you know, I’ve been trying for a year to get you to say my name?” He jumped around the stage giddily, adding: “Oh, please don’t make me trend on Twitter again. Don’t throw me in that hashtag briar patch.”

Trump also took a hit at Colbert’s popularity, falsely claiming that Colbert’s highest ratings came when Trump did the show. “You know who’s got really bad ratings these days? You do,” said Colbert. “Terrible approval numbers. I hear they’re thinking about switching your time slot with Mike Pence.” Not to worry, our fearless jester has a simple solution to the president’s dilemma: “Since all of my success is based on talking about you, if you really wanna take me down, there’s an obvious way: Resign.”

