‘Water Bear’ Is the World’s First Animated 360-Degree Comedy Series — Watch

The animated series from immersive entertainment company Waffle recently debuted on Facebook.

You don’t need a virtual reality headset to enjoy immersive entertainment. The new 360-degree animated show “Water Bear” is a hilariously weird comedy series that recently debuted on , where anyone can watch episodes using a computer or a phone. To explore the virtual world, viewers just click and drag or move their phone while watching.

“Water Bear” follows the friendly titular character, a bear who was on a glass bottom cruise getting “schlocked” with friends before finding himself underwater. There, he meets a host of new underwater friends, including Octopus, Starfish and Squid Dude. The ocean floor even has fun activities ranging from bocce to karaoke.

“Water Bear” features the voices of Chris Powell (“Detroiters”), Kate Berlant (“The Characters”), Amanda Lund (“Fresh Off the Boat”) and Rob Huebel (“Transparent”). The show was created by actor Lucas Kavner (“Orange Is the New Black”), also a writer on Comedy Central’s upcoming “The Jim Jeffries Show.” Each “Water Bear” episode runs for between two and three minutes, and the series has already attracted more than 1 million views.

Created by immersive animation company Waffle, “Water Bear” is executive produced by Kavner, Mike Ashton and Alex Plapinger. Waffle’s next show will feature talent from HBO’s “Veep,” Netflix’s “Lady Dynamite” and Fox’s “The Mick.”

To watch the first three episodes of Waffle’s “Water Bear,” check out the videos below.







