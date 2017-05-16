Weinsteins Buy Michael Moore’s Surprise Trump Documentary ‘Fahrenheit ‪11/9’

Bob and Harvey Weinstein personally bought the rights to the film, named after the day Trump was declared President.

Bob and Harvey Weinstein have personally acquired the worldwide rights to Michael Moore’s surprise documentary “Fahrenheit ‪11/9,” currently in production. The Weinsteins bought the film through their Fellowship Adventure Group.

Moore has kept the film under wraps for “many months.” The “11/9” in the title refers to the day Donald Trump was declared President of the United States, at 2:29AM in the morning of November 9, 2016.

Moore was notably one of the first liberals to predict that Trump would win the Republican nomination and one of the first non-Trump supporters to call the election in his favor, which he did back in July of 2016 when virtually every media organization was predicting a victory for Clinton.

“Fahrenheit ‪11/9” will feature “the mix of outrage and mischievous humor that has made Moore the most successful documentary filmmaker in the world,” according to a statement. “The filming has been done under a strict cloak of secrecy and is expected to be key in dissolving Trump’s ‘teflon’ shield and, in turn, his presidency.”

Moore reunited with his team from “Fahrenheit ‪9/11” for the project, including Oscar-nominated documentary director-producers Meghan O’Hara, Tia Lessin and Carl Deal.

“No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked,” Moore said in the statement. “No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

The Weinstein brothers previously released Moore’s record-breaking documentary “Fahrenheit ‪9/11,” which in 2004 grossed more than $200 million worldwide, the largest grossing documentary of all time and a record that still holds today.

The Weinstein Company COO David Glasser will be exploring possibilities for international and domestic distribution this week at the Cannes Film Festival, where Fahrenheit 9/11 won the Palme D’or in 2004.

“There is no greater part of what we can do right now than to have the power to bring Michael Moore to a mass audience,” the Weinsteins said in the statement. “When we had the opportunity to work with him on Fahrenheit 9/11, we were so persistent that we ultimately had to part ways from Disney and we lost our beloved Miramax, named after our parents, because we believed so strongly in the message….Now more than ever, Michael’s appetite for the truth is crucial. We are ecstatic to be a part of this revolution.”

