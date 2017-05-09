Werner Herzog Talks Music and Film At The Met: Watch the Live-Stream Here

The Red Bull Music Academy will host the legendary director tonight to discuss the influence of music on his films.

If there’s one thing Germans love more than techno, it’s Werner Herzog. The legendary German New Wave director experienced a renaissance of sorts with “Grizzly Man” in 2005, propelling him to cult status amongst Millennials, and he has been riding that high ever since.

READ MORE: Werner Herzog Says Independent Film Is a ‘Myth,’ and America Is Stronger Than Trump

Tonight, Herzog will sit down at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to discuss how music inspires his films, using clips to illustrate his unique ear. Throughout his more than 50-year career, Herzog has collaborated with a wide array of musicians, including krautrock band Popul Vuh, German composer Klaus Badelt and Dutch cellist Ernst Reijseger. The event is part of the Red Bull Music Academy, an annual series of music workshops and festivals that travels to a different city every year. Founded in Berlin with an emphasis on techno and DJ culture, it has since expanded to include all kinds of music.

READ MORE: Werner Herzog’s ‘Into The Inferno’ Is A Red Hot Return To Form — Telluride Film Festival Review

With three films out in the last year alone, the legendary German filmmaker just doesn’t know how to take a break — and we’re not complaining. His crackling “Into The Inferno,” a documentary about volcanoes and the people who live in their shadows, was hailed by IndieWire’s David Ehrlich as “hypnotic, hilarious, and deeply humbling.” (He was less thrilled with “Salt and Fire,” but conceded that even Herzog’s failures still manage to be interesting).

Tune in at 7 p.m. ET and watch the full live-stream here:

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.