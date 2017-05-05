Wes Anderson: New Video Essay Explores the Filmmaker’s Portrayal of Children — Watch

"He specializes in child characters who don't live carefree lives," says the narrator.

A new video essay by Fandor, titled “The Childhood Whimsy of Wes Anderson,” explores how the filmmaker presents children in his films as very mature, serious and smart. “Wes Anderson is that movie man-child who manages to be young and old at the same time. He specializes in child characters who don’t live carefree lives,” says the narrator.

One of the examples featured on the video is the scene from “Bottle Rocket” where Grace asks her friend Bernice to excuse her while she talks to her older brother, Anthony. The filmmaker introduces the young characters with the camera at eye level with them, not with the adult. The video also features the scene from “Moonrise Kingdom” where Suzy shows Sam the “Coping with the Very Troubled Child” pamphlet she had discovered her parents are using to deal with her. When Sam laughs, a very serious and mature Suzy questions his reaction. To illustrate how Wes Anderson’s child characters are way smarter than his adult characters, the video uses the scene from “Moonrise” where Captain Sharp (Bruce Willis) tells Sam, “You’re probably a much more intelligent person than I am… in fact, I guarantee it.”

Anderson’s next stop-motion animated film “Isle Of Dogs” will be released April 20, 2018. Check out the video essay below.

