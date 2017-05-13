Will Ferrell Sings ‘I Will Always Love You’ During USC Commencement Speech

Sadly, his "Old School" co-stars couldn't join him.

This week’s graduation ceremonies have been a study in contrasts. Betsy DeVos, the Secretary of Education who ascended to her current post via questionable means, was met with boos and turned backs at Bethune-Cookman; Will Ferrell serenaded USC grads with a rendition of “I Will Always Love You.” As you might imagine, he received a warmer reception than DeVos.

READ MORE: Will Ferrell Returns as George W. Bush to ‘Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner’

“Class of 2017, I just want you to know you will never be alone on whatever path you may choose,” the star of this year’s “Daddy’s Home 2” and “The House” said before singing. “If you do have a moment where you feel a little down just think of the support you have from this great Trojan family and imagine me, literally picture my face, singing this song gently into your ear.”

READ MORE: Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler Make Crime Pay In First Trailer For ‘The House’ — Watch

Ferrell graduated from USC with a degree in Sports Information in 1990; his other educational achievements include co-founding the Lambda Epsilon Omega fraternity alongside Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn in “Old School.” Watch him sing the Dolly Parton/Whitney Houston standard below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.