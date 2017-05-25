‘Wind River’ Trailer: Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen Hunt for a Murderer in Taylor Sheridan’s Thriller

The film opens in theaters August 4.

The first trailer has dropped for the upcoming thriller “Wind River,” which stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. The film is written and directed by “Sicario” and “Hell or High Water” scribe Taylor Sheridan, marking his second directorial effort following his 2011 horror film, “Vile.”

READ MORE: ‘Wind River’ Review: Jeremy Renner Is An Ice-Cold Cowboy In Taylor Sheridan’s Solid Noir — Sundance 2017

Set in the remote Wind River Indian Reservation in the state of Wyoming, “Wind River” centers on the killing of a young woman. When FBI agent Jane Banner (Warren) is called upon to investigate the murder, she must enlist the help of the town’s veteran game tracker Cory Lambert (Renner), who found the dead body, in order to solve the case. The cast also includes Jon Bernthal (“The Wolf of Wall Street”), Eric Lange (“Narcos”), Kelsey Asbille (“The Amazing Spider-Man”), Graham Greene (“The Green Mile”), and Julia Jones (“Hell Ride”).

READ MORE: The 2017 IndieWire Cannes Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During the Festival

Following its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Wind River” recently screened at Cannes. The film opens in theaters August 4. Check out the trailer below (via Entertainment Weekly).

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.