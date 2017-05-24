‘Wonder’ Trailer: Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson Lead An Uplifting Tearjerker — Watch

Jacob Tremblay plays a boy born with facial differences in Stephen Chbosky's heartwarming drama, in theaters this November.

Get the tissues out, this one is going to tug at your heartstrings. (Unless you’re a monster).

In the first official trailer for “Wonder,” Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson play the parents of Auggie, a fifth grader born with severe facial differences who is struggling to fit in at a new school. Played by up-and-comer Jacob Tremblay, who wowed audiences for his performance in “Room,” Auggie just wants to be treated like any other kid. His concerned parents know how cruel children can be, but maybe it’s really the adults who have the problem.

READ MORE: ‘The Book of Henry’ Trailer: Colin Trevorrow Returns to Indie Filmmaking Between ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Star Wars’

Another literary adaptation from “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” director Stephen Chbosky, “Wonder” is based on the 2012 New York Times bestseller by R.J. Palacio (née Raquel Jaramillo). Palacio began writing the book after an incident from her own life: When she noticed a girl with facial birth defects, she removed herself and her young son so he wouldn’t say anything rude, but ended up making the situation worse.

READ MORE: ‘Billy on the Street’: Jacob Tremblay Tells New Yorkers About His Success — Watch

“Wonder” also stars Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”) and “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs. Lionsgate will release the film on November 17, 2017.

Check out the full trailer below, but only if you’re ready to cry:

