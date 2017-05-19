Back to IndieWire

‘Wonder Woman’ Is The Best DC Universe Film Yet, According to First Reactions

The first spoiler-free reviews all agree: "Wonder Woman" kicks butt.

31 mins ago

Wonder Woman

Warner Bros.

The first reactions to Warner Brothers’ hotly anticipated “Wonder Woman” are in, and they are universally ecstatic.

Last night, the studio allowed the lucky few critics who have seen the movie to post spoiler-free social media reactions, and film Twitter breathed a collective sigh of relief to hear that the movie just might be the best DCEU film yet. (Or at least since “The Dark Knight”). If these early reactions are any prediction of box-office success, that would be huge for director Patty Jenkins (“Monster”), and female-led blockbusters in general.

READ MORE: ‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer: Gal Gadot and Robin Wright Battle It Out

Jenkins comes to “Wonder Woman” with only one feature behind her, albeit one that earned Charlize Theron an Academy Award. Much like with last summer’s “Ghostbusters,” all eyes are on “Wonder Woman” to prove to studios that women can lead big-budget films — both above and below the line. Gal Gadot shines in the title role, according to early reports. An Israeli model and outspoken feminist, Gadot is already known for her work in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, but is now on the brink of even bigger movie stardom.

READ MORE: ‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Says Superheroes Are Universal In Exclusive Video — Watch

IndieWire’s own Kate Erbland said the film had “humor and heart,” and almost everyone emphasized just how genuinely funny the movie is. Many mentioned that Gadot and co-star Chris Pine have great chemistry.

Here is what our intrepid first responders had to say:


Jenkins, for her part, seems sincerely blown away by the swift and positive response to her film.

“Wonder Woman” opens in theaters on June 2.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad