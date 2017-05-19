‘Wonder Woman’ Is The Best DC Universe Film Yet, According to First Reactions

The first spoiler-free reviews all agree: "Wonder Woman" kicks butt.

The first reactions to Warner Brothers’ hotly anticipated “Wonder Woman” are in, and they are universally ecstatic.

Last night, the studio allowed the lucky few critics who have seen the movie to post spoiler-free social media reactions, and film Twitter breathed a collective sigh of relief to hear that the movie just might be the best DCEU film yet. (Or at least since “The Dark Knight”). If these early reactions are any prediction of box-office success, that would be huge for director Patty Jenkins (“Monster”), and female-led blockbusters in general.

READ MORE: ‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer: Gal Gadot and Robin Wright Battle It Out

Jenkins comes to “Wonder Woman” with only one feature behind her, albeit one that earned Charlize Theron an Academy Award. Much like with last summer’s “Ghostbusters,” all eyes are on “Wonder Woman” to prove to studios that women can lead big-budget films — both above and below the line. Gal Gadot shines in the title role, according to early reports. An Israeli model and outspoken feminist, Gadot is already known for her work in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, but is now on the brink of even bigger movie stardom.

READ MORE: ‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Says Superheroes Are Universal In Exclusive Video — Watch

IndieWire’s own Kate Erbland said the film had “humor and heart,” and almost everyone emphasized just how genuinely funny the movie is. Many mentioned that Gadot and co-star Chris Pine have great chemistry.

Here is what our intrepid first responders had to say:

WONDER WOMAN: Easily my favorite DCEU film. Has the humor and heart the franchise so desperately needs. Gadot and Pine are charming as hell. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 19, 2017

2. Gal Godot is absolutely phenomenal as #WonderWoman. She KILLS it, just surprisingly good. A truly heroic light DCEU desperately needs. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) I can finally tell you.. Wonder Woman is a very good film. Funnier, more action packed than you’re probably expecting. Gal is perfect as WW! — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) May 19, 2017 383248384″>May 19, 2017

Loved WONDER WOMAN. She reminds me of Christopher Reeve’s Superman: true north superhero w/ no angst or cynicism, which is needed right now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017

Gadot and Pine have great, funny banter together. The backdrop of WWI is bleak, but the characters never are. I rooted for them. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017





The glowing #WonderWoman reactions have me relieved more than anything. Had to be good for Hollywood to learn its lesson: women rule. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) May 19, 2017

I loved Wonder Woman. First act’s a bit slow, but it’s optimistic, emotional, and *gasp* funny. Best DC movie so far. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) May 19, 2017

Happy — no, RELIEVED — to report that #WonderWoman is truly good. Funny, stirring, kick-ass, romantic. A solid, entertaining superhero film. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) May 19, 2017

How these Wonder Woman reactions make us feel… pic.twitter.com/apht2g2XCx — Female Film Critics (@FemaleCritics) May 19, 2017

Jenkins, for her part, seems sincerely blown away by the swift and positive response to her film.

So touched I can’t take it. Thank you for believing in us! ‘Wonder Woman’: Here Are the First Reactions https://t.co/9gy8TpNJvl via @ew — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) May 19, 2017

“Wonder Woman” opens in theaters on June 2.

