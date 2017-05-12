‘Wonderstruck’ First Look: Todd Haynes’ Cannes-Bound Film Takes a Trip to Museum in Lovely New Clip — Watch

Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, Oakes Fegley and Millie Simmonds star in the "Carol" director's latest.

“It’s not what you look at,” the poster for “Wonderstruck” tells us. “It’s what you see.” Keep that in mind as you watch the first clip from Todd Haynes’ follow-up to “Carol,” which is set to premiere at Cannes this month and stars Oakes Fegley and Millie Simmonds as two deaf children leading parallel lives in 1927 and 1977. Deadline premiered the clip, which you can watch below.

Accompanied by a beautifully understated score, the scene finds its two stars wandering through New York’s American Museum of Natural History and taking in the sights. Even lacking context, it’s a surprisingly moving excerpt, Simmonds’ black-and-white half in particular. The film follows both characters running away from home in search of something they feel is missing: Fegley’s character is looking for his father, while Simmonds’ is hoping to meet her idol.

Based on Brian Selznick’s 2011 novel of the same name, the film co-stars Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams. Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios will release “Wonderstruck” in theaters on October 20.

