‘Woodshock’ First Trailer: Kirsten Dunst Spirals Out of Control in A24’s Reality-Bending Art Film

Rodarte founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy make their directorial debut with this hypnotic study of a haunted woman and her grieving process.

Nearly all the attention surrounding Kirsten Dunst at the moment involves her work in Sofia Coppola’s upcoming Cannes drama “The Beguiled,” so you’d be forgiven for not remembering that she also has an A24 movie set to debut this year.

“Woodshock,” which marks the directorial debut of Rodarte founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy, has remained quite mysterious since it was announced back in May 2015, but today a first trailer has debuted that guarantees a lot of people will be putting this indie on their radars.

The official synopsis reads: “‘Kirsten Dunst stars as Theresa, a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug. Immersive, spellbinding, and sublime, ‘Woodshock’ transcends genre to become a singularly thrilling cinematic experience that marks the arrival of the Mulleavy siblings as a major new voice in film.”

“Woodshock” opens September 15. Watch the debut trailer below:

