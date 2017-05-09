Bryan Singer’s Marvel TV Show Gets a Title and a Firm Order from Fox: Watch the First-Look Teaser

"The Gifted" is created by Matt Nix and stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung and Coby Bell.

Fox’s it’s-not-quite-an-X-Men-series-but-it’s-anX-Men-series has a title – “The Gifted” – and a firm series order. Check out a first-look teaser below.

Bryan Singer directs and Matt Nix is the writer behind “The Gifted.” The action-adventure series reps the second Marvel TV collaboration with 20th Century Fox TV inspired by the “X-Men” world (following FX’s “Legion”) and stars Stephen Moyer as Reed Strucker, Amy Acker as Caitlin Strucker, Sean Teale as Eclipse / Marcos Diaz, Jamie Chung as Blink / Clarice Fong, Coby Bell as Jace Turner, Emma Dumont as Polaris / Lorna Dane, Blair Redford as Thunderbird / John Proudstar, Natalie Alyn Lind as Lauren Strucker and Percy Hynes White as Andy Strucker.

Per the logline, “‘The Gifted’ focuses on a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.”

Nix and Singer are executive producers with Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

In January, Nix described the project as a world where, if mutant kids just manifesting their powers have to go on the run, “established mutants are going to have something to say about that.”

He added: “I would say that a fan of the movies but also the comic books would not be disoriented at all. Where this fits in the mythology, if you look at the movies, which started around 2003 to now, they don’t all line up perfectly. So I’m not slavishly fitting myself into a particular slot. But at the same time, if you like that world, the world of the movies, there are definite nods to it. It definitely exists in the same general kind of universe.”

Here’s the teaser; Fox promises to unveil the full trailer, timed to its upfront announcements, on May 15.