‘You Were Never Really Here’ First Clip: Joaquin Phoenix Gets in Trouble in Lynne Ramsay’s Cannes Contender

Lynne Ramsay’s sex trafficking thriller “You Were Never Really Here” is one of the 19 films competing for the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The Film Stage has the first clip from the film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. Check out the clip below.

Written and helmed by Ramsay, “You Were Never Really Here” is based on the 2013 novella of the same name by Jonathan Ames, creator of the HBO show “Bored to Death.” The film follows a war veteran named Joe (Phoenix) who works rescuing women from sex traffickers. Things go very wrong when he tries to save a girl from a brothel in New York City.

The film also stars Ekaterina Samsonov and Alessandro Nivola. It features a score by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, who collaborated with Ramsay in her 2011 thriller/drama “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” which starred Tilda Swinton and John C. Reilly.

