10 Box Office Hits That Received Terrible Reviews

Universal Pictures’ “The Mummy” was supposed to be one of the most anticipated summer blockbusters of 2017, but the reboot from director Alex Kurtzman that hits theaters Friday already feels dead on arrival. Critics almost universally panned the movie this week, with IndieWire’s David Ehrlich calling the film “the worst movie that Tom Cruise has ever made.” The only question that remains is whether “The Mummy” will also wind up tanking at the box office, or if it will join the list of critical duds that still managed to do big business worldwide.

The first installment of Universal’s planned Dark Universe, “The Mummy” tells the story of an ancient princess named Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella) who’s awakened from her crypt beneath the desert after being betrayed by her father, imprisoned and murdered 5,000 years earlier. Cruise and Jake Johnson star as treasure hunters who stumble upon the ancient prison-tomb.

It doesn’t help that “The Mummy” opens in U.S. theaters one week after DC Entertainment’s critical and commercial hit “Wonder Woman,” which took in $103 million during its opening weekend and is expected to once again win the weekend box office. “The Mummy” is projected to generate between $35 million and $40 million in domestic grosses on its debut, but could break $100 million worldwide via openings in 63 international markets. With a reported budget of $125 million, however, it will likely take more than $200 million for Universal to see a return on its investment.

