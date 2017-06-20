The Future is Female: 20 Rising Women Directors You to Need to Know

The future is female, and it’s in extraordinary hands thanks to these 20 rising talents behind the camera.

The future is female, and it’s in extraordinary hands thanks to these 20 rising talents behind the camera.

READ MORE: Every Studio Film Directed By Female Filmmakers Coming Out Over the Next Two Years

Over the next two weeks in June, two movies directed by women are set to shake up the summer movie season. The first is the big R-rated studio comedy “Rough Night,” which hails from Lucia Aniello and opens nationwide June 16. Aniello has never directed a feature before, making her the rare women to be called up by a studio for her debut, but she’s got 11 episodes of “Broad City” and more episodic work on her résumé.

The second is the wild genre movie “The Bad Batch” from Ana Lily Amirpour, which begins its limited rollout June 23. Amirpour earned a ton of fans with her indie debut “A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night,” and she’ll wrangle even more with her new feature, which is a bit more accessible but still wildly inventive.

Both filmmakers are getting a lot of exposure for these efforts, and they’re included on our list of 20 rising women filmmakers you need to know about right now. Fortunately, these are just a few of the many female voices making an impact in cinema today.

Click through the gallery.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.