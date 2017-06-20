’20 Weeks’ Exclusive Clip: LAFF Romantic Drama Explores a Pregnancy in Crisis

Leena Pendharkar's "20 Weeks" will have its world premiere on Monday, June 19 at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

Los Angeles Film Festival official selection “20 Weeks” is a romantic drama about a couple who finds out their baby may have a serious health issues at their 20-week scan. Written and directed by Leena Pendharkar, the film is inspired by a true story, as in the summer of 2014, Pendharkar and her husband went through a similar situation.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film, which stars Anna Margaret Hollyman, Amir Arison and Richard Riehle.

Maya and Ronan, a couple of 30-somethings, are in love and expecting a baby when a health condition that could impact their unborn child is discovered during a routine scan. As their outlook on parenthood shifts and evolves, the couple is forced to re-examine whether they will be able to tackle the challenges they face and the future of their family.

Leena Pendharkar is an award-winning writer-director whose debut feature film, “Raspberry Magic,” starred Allison Brie and Bella Thorne. The film is a coming-of-age story about an 11-year-old girl who thinks she must win the science fair in order to bring her father back after he runs out on the family.

“20 Weeks” will have its world premiere on Monday, June 19 at the Los Angeles Film Festival. To watch and exclusive clip from the film, check out the video below.



